Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

