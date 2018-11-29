Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 11,201 CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,330,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,470,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

CBRE opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

