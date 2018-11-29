Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYS. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,014,704.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,286 shares of company stock worth $7,033,654. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,175,982,000 after acquiring an additional 247,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,295,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 421,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,718,000 after acquiring an additional 962,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,494,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

