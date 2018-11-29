Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $246.01 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 5.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $246,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 605.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 196.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,431,718.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $246.01 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/kiltearn-partners-llp-has-246-01-million-holdings-in-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.