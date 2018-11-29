Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,719 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $434,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,443,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,419,000 after buying an additional 182,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,135,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,564,000 after buying an additional 325,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,483,000 after buying an additional 477,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,230,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,302,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,361,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

KMB stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-stake-increased-by-fmr-llc.html.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.