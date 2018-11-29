Kind Ads Token (KIND) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $4,057.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.02187950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00124505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00196455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.20 or 0.08827666 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,468,094 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

