Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Receives $20.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

KIN has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KIN stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,671 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,594.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,469.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,246 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,218,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 456,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.