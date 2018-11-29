Kintavar Exploration (KTR) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) shot up 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 105,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 117,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Riviere Ã l'aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

