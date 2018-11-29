Kirkland’s (KIRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kirkland’s updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.50-0.06 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 147,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 718.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 20.9% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/kirklands-kirk-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.