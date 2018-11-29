Kirkland’s (KIRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland’s has lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal gross margins and higher operating expenses. In fact, the company has been witnessing persistent rise in store occupancy and central distribution expenses, along with higher inbound and outbound freight costs. These headwinds were persistent in second-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein comps declined due to lower store traffic and lack of relevant product assortments. Persistence of such hurdles keeps the company’s profitability at risk. Nonetheless, Kirkland’s constant store additions and a solid e-commerce business are major drivers. These factors fueled the company’s sales in the second quarter, wherein e-commerce rose 15%. Speaking of e-commerce, the company’s third-party drop-ship strategy has been yielding. Further, management is on track with improving omni-channel and supply chain offerings along with plans to open new stores.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIRK. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 246,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,354. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.93 million. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 229.6% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 92,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,790 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

