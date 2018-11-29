KLS Diversified Asset Management LP Takes Position in WillScot Corp (WSC)

KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,481,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,402,000. WillScot accounts for 3.3% of KLS Diversified Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 239.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WillScot in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

WSC opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. WillScot Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

