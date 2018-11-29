Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 118.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,003,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,297,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 947,818 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,543,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 942,617 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 896,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

