Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $639,878.00 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $76.87 million and approximately $639,878.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00016203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.02054092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00447302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00160894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004402 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 110,823,845 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.