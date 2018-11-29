Korea Investment CORP Has $20.34 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Flex were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Flex by 20.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Flex by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Flex by 62.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,070,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 412,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flex by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,599,000 after buying an additional 1,134,493 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

