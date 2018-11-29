Korea Investment CORP Has $22.71 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,782 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

NYSE:COG opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

