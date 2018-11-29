Korea Investment CORP Has $25.06 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,172 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Shares of DLR opened at $113.22 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

