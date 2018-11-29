Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

