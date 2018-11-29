Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,972.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 393,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,292. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

