La-Z-Boy (LZB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,739,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 612% from the previous session’s volume of 385,007 shares.The stock last traded at $29.81 and had previously closed at $29.16.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.11.

WARNING: “La-Z-Boy (LZB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/la-z-boy-lzb-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.