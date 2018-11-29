Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stake Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

LRCX stock opened at $153.84 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/lam-research-co-lrcx-stake-lifted-by-annex-advisory-services-llc.html.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.