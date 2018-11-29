Lam Research (LRCX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.22.

LRCX stock traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, reaching $153.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,898. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

