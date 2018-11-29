Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.75

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 239626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $120,000.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

