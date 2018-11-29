Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 46,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,419. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

WARNING: “Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-shares-bought-by-proficio-capital-partners-llc.html.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.