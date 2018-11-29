Leagold Mining (LMC) Earns Buy Rating from GMP Securities

GMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) in a report released on Monday. GMP Securities currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMC. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.60 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Leagold Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.19.

Shares of TSE LMC opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. Leagold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$3.25.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

