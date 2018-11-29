LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of LTXB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,460. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is an increase from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1,095,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after buying an additional 613,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after buying an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 125,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,404,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.