Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $74,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $254.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $404.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.13.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/lendingtree-inc-tree-shares-bought-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It provides mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, and small business loans. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.