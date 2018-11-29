Levon Resources (LVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Levon Resources Ltd (TSE:LVN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

About Levon Resources (TSE:LVN)

Levon Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, lead, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Cordero project that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico.

