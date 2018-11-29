Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $99.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

LXP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

