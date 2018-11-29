Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 997,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,891. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $99.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

