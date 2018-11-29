Liberty Global (LBTYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty’s third-quarter 2018 results were unimpressive primarily due to continuing customer loss in video. Cable revenues decreased in the quarter. Data subscriber addition was also less than encouraging. Weakness in Belgium as reflected by lower cable subscription revenues and mobile revenues doesn’t bode well for the stock. Moreover, the Belgian competition agency will now examine the company’s bid for publisher De Vijver Media, which increases uncertainty around the proposed deal. Moreover, stiff competition in Switzerland remains a major concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company is benefiting from expanding subscriber base on its next-generation video platforms including Horizon TV, Horizon-Lite, TiVo, Virgin TV V6 and Yelo TV. Moreover, increasing internet speed and robust performance from Virgin Media is expected to drive top-line growth.”

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LBTYA. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC set a $35.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,255,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,327,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $143,412,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.