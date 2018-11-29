Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 6,400 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $157,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 8,000 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $207,120.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,846. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth about $231,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 78.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

