Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shaftesbury (SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 993.73 ($12.98).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 905 ($11.83) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.