Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBOX. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 153 ($2.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective for the company.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 104.70 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.40 ($1.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other news, insider Mark Shaw bought 155,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £223,528.32 ($292,079.34).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

