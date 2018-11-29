Liberum Capital Trims Asiamet Resources (ARS) Target Price to GBX 18

Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 295.60% from the company’s current price.

Asiamet Resources stock opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Thursday. Asiamet Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

