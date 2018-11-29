LinkedCoin (LKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. One LinkedCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkedCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LinkedCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.02416579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00124731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00197628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.40 or 0.08816009 BTC.

About LinkedCoin

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com.

LinkedCoin Coin Trading

LinkedCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

