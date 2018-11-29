LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,357,786 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 3,123,114 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,040 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,962 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at $760,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 9.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,777,414 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 220.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,405,351 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.91.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

