Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Receives C$68.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$60.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$50.22 and a one year high of C$61.82.

In other Loblaw Companies news, insider Sarah Ruth Davis sold 58,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total transaction of C$3,451,342.78. Also, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.38, for a total value of C$693,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 117,242 shares of company stock worth $7,149,415 over the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

