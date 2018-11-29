Loews Co. (L) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loews’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Loews posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Loews stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,402. Loews has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Loews by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Loews by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,683,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Loews by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Loews by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

