Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $147,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 691.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 148,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.69. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

