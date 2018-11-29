Londonmetric Property (LMP) Announces Earnings Results

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LMP opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.39) on Thursday. Londonmetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

LMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 187.67 ($2.45).

In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £91,500 ($119,560.96).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management.

