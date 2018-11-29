Loop Capital Cuts Five Below (FIVE) Price Target to $110.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,159.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 12,299.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 189,298 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

