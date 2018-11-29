Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of HCSG opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

