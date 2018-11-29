Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $275,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 322,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.04. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $275,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-275000-position-in-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.