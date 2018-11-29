Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $55,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $21,999,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $16,174,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $14,206,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOXO opened at $144.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $71.45 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $184,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $16,412,950 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

