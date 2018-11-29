LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Insider Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPLA traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.64. 30,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,620. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after buying an additional 243,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6,038.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

