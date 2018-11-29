Lumentum (LITE) Shares Gap Up to $43.06

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.12, but opened at $43.06. Lumentum shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 1166458 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

