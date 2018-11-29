Maggie (MAG) Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Maggie has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maggie token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, BigONE and OKEx. Maggie has a total market cap of $0.00 and $10,609.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.02254848 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008377 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000303 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000780 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001948 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Maggie Profile

Maggie (MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip.

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

