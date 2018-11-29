Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,403 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.05% of Mallinckrodt worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

