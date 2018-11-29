Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 252,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

