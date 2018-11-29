Marcus Capital LLC Sells 650 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Marcus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Tableau Software accounts for 2.4% of Marcus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marcus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DATA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after acquiring an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after acquiring an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,504,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $805,143.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,684,271.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $43,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,696,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,220,649 shares of company stock worth $137,695,743. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tableau Software from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

